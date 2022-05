Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 14:12 Hits: 1

About a quarter of the world's Internet users live in countries that are more susceptible than previously thought to targeted attacks on their Internet infrastructure. Many of the at-risk countries are located in the Global South. That's the conclusion of a sweeping, large-scale study conducted by computer scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220527101249.htm