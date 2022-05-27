The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Novel sensors enable precise measurement of dopamine

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Dopamine is an important signalling molecule for nerve cells. Its concentration could not be precisely determined with both high spatial or temporal resolution until now. A new method has now made this possible: A research team used modified carbon nanotubes that glow brighter in the presence of the messenger substance dopamine. These sensors visualize the release of dopamine from nerve cells with unprecedented resolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220527121416.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version