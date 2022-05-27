Novel sensors enable precise measurement of dopamine

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 May 2022

Dopamine is an important signalling molecule for nerve cells. Its concentration could not be precisely determined with both high spatial or temporal resolution until now. A new method has now made this possible: A research team used modified carbon nanotubes that glow brighter in the presence of the messenger substance dopamine. These sensors visualize the release of dopamine from nerve cells with unprecedented resolution.

