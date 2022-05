Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 06:56 Hits: 1

Regions around the world are facing drought and water shortage, even where rain was once abundant — and that will only worsen as the planet warms. In many parts of the world, cities and countries are learning to adapt.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/learning-to-live-with-water-scarcity/a-61793034?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss