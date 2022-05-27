Ancient viral elements embedded in human genome not from fossil retrovirus

Articles

Friday, 27 May 2022

Many types of animals, including humans, successfully coexist with retroviruses, and we know that ancient retrovirus viral elements can even be found within our genome. We also know that these endogenous retroviruses can be utilized for development and evolution. However, uncontrolled endogenous retroviruses may be a cause of disease in the human body. Now, researchers have discovered that endogenous retroviruses in our genome may pose a risk in regenerative medicine.

