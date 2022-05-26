Gut bacteria can make blood pressure medication less effective

Articles

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, two of the leading causes of death in America. It's also one of the most common chronic conditions in the United States, with nearly half of U.S. adults considered hypertensive under current guidelines. Among those with high blood pressure, an estimated 20% have what's known as resistant hypertension, meaning their blood pressure remains high despite aggressive treatment. New research has shown gut bacteria can reduce the effectiveness of certain blood pressure drugs, potentially providing a pathway to developing new ways of overcoming treatment-resistant hypertension.

