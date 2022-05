Articles

Children who were prescribed antibiotics inappropriately were more likely to develop complications such as diarrhea and skin rashes than children who were treated according to medical guidelines, according to a new study. This misuse of antibiotics resulted in at least $74 million in excess health-care costs in the U.S. in 2017.

