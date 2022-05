Articles

Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Climate change gives rise to more unstable weather, local droughts and extreme temperature records, but a coherent theory relating local and global climate is still under active development. Now an astrophysics student has used a mathematical approach -- inspired by research in the Universe's light -- to unveil how global temperature increase engenders locally unstable weather on Earth.

