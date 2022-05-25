The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Genetic roots of 3 mitochondrial diseases ID'd via new approach

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have identified the genetic causes of three mitochondrial diseases by figuring out what dozens of poorly understood mitochondrial proteins do. The functions of hundreds more mitochondrial proteins remain unknown, indicating that this approach could be a promising path to finding better ways to diagnose and treat the bewildering array of conditions linked to malfunctioning mitochondria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220525110843.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version