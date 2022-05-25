Silicone wristbands track firefighters' exposures to harmful chemicals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Researchers have used silicone wristbands to track firefighters' exposures to 134 potentially carcinogenic chemicals. Analysis of the chemicals absorbed by the wristbands over a six-day shift show that while some exposures are linked to being at the scene of a fire, others aren't. This suggests that just being a firefighter means you are exposed to more of these compounds than the average adult, regardless of whether you respond to a fire.

