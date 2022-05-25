The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

High air pollution from fracking in Ohio county

Residents of Belmont County in eastern Ohio have long suffered from health problems they suspected were the result of air pollution from fracking facilities, but regulators dismissed and downplayed their concerns. With technical assistance from volunteer scientists, local advocacy groups set up their own network of low-cost sensors. They found that the region's three EPA sensors were not providing an accurate picture: The sensors revealed concerning levels of air pollution, and correlations between local spikes and health impacts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220525110905.htm

