'Moth highways' could help resist climate change impact

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 11:31 Hits: 0

Real data gathered by volunteers was combined with new computer models for the first time to reveal which UK moth species are struggling to expand into new regions and the landscape barriers restricting their movement. Farmland and suburban moths were found to be struggling most, with hills or regions with variable temperatures acting as barriers. This has implications for British wildlife being forced to move to adapt to climate change, and habitat restoration in challenging areas could help wildlife movement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220520073149.htm