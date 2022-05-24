The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reference genomes provide first insights into genetic roots of mustelid physiological and behavioral diversity

Mustelids are the most ecologically and taxonomically diverse family within the order Carnivora. From the tayra in the neotropics to the wolverine in the subarctic, they inhabit a variety of ecological niches and developed corresponding species-specific traits related to their diet, reproductive strategy and morphology. An international team of scientists conducted a comparative analysis of whole genomes of several mustelids to obtain insights into the molecular basis of these adaptations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220524100536.htm

