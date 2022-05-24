Reference genomes provide first insights into genetic roots of mustelid physiological and behavioral diversity

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 14:05 Hits: 1

Mustelids are the most ecologically and taxonomically diverse family within the order Carnivora. From the tayra in the neotropics to the wolverine in the subarctic, they inhabit a variety of ecological niches and developed corresponding species-specific traits related to their diet, reproductive strategy and morphology. An international team of scientists conducted a comparative analysis of whole genomes of several mustelids to obtain insights into the molecular basis of these adaptations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220524100536.htm