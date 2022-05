Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 21:12 Hits: 3

Researchers have created a solar cell with a record 39.5% efficiency under 1-sun global illumination. This is believed to be the highest efficiency solar cell of any type, measured using standard 1-sun conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220524171211.htm