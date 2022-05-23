Noisy jackdaw birds reach 'consensus' before taking off

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On cold, dark winter mornings, small black crows known as jackdaws can be heard calling loudly to one another from their winter roosting spots in the U.K. before taking off simultaneously right around sunrise. Now, researchers who've studied their daily activities in unprecedented detail report evidence that these groups of hundreds of individuals rely on a 'democratic' decision-making process to coordinate with one another and take to the skies all at once.

