Microbes can degrade the toughest PFAS

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 20:28 Hits: 10

Engineers now report selective breakdown of a particularly stubborn class of PFAS called fluorinated carboxylic acids (FCAs) by common microorganisms. Under anaerobic conditions, a carbon-carbon double bond is crucial for the shattering the ultra-strong carbon-fluorine bond by microbial communities. The resulting products could be relayed to other microorganisms for defluorination under in aerobic conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220523162819.htm