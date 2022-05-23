The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Microbes can degrade the toughest PFAS

Engineers now report selective breakdown of a particularly stubborn class of PFAS called fluorinated carboxylic acids (FCAs) by common microorganisms. Under anaerobic conditions, a carbon-carbon double bond is crucial for the shattering the ultra-strong carbon-fluorine bond by microbial communities. The resulting products could be relayed to other microorganisms for defluorination under in aerobic conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220523162819.htm

