Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:56 Hits: 12

In the mountain village of Arslanbob, a smartphone app is helping communities get the most out of their grazing lands, and in turn protect the world's largest natural walnut forest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kyrgyzstan-protecting-pasture-to-protect-walnut-forests/a-61789580?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss