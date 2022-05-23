Moms Celebrate Historic Investments in Electric School Buses with Vice President Kamala Harris

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 12:42 Hits: 4

Written by Elizabeth Bechard

Moms Clean Air Force at Clean School Bus Event, Falls Church, VA

On Friday, May 20, Moms Clean Air Force joined White House and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials at a high school in Falls Church, VA, to celebrate a historic investment in electric school buses. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a $5 billion investment to schools to make the switch from dirty diesel-powered buses to zero-emissions electric buses.

Vice President Kamala Harris, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, and other officials met with students, school administrators, moms, and electric school bus manufacturers at Meridian High School, a LEED-Gold-certified school built around sustainability goals, to discuss the benefits of electric buses.

Getting ready to meet with the VP and Admin Regan

National Field Manager Liz Brandt and her daughter, Valencia, who rides an electric bus to school in Montgomery County, Maryland, had a chance to talk with Vice President Harris and Administrator Regan about Valencia’s clean ride to school. School buses are essential to helping our children access the education they deserve, but all too often, the same buses that carry our children to school are polluting the air they breathe with diesel pollution. Electric school buses can help us change this: they dramatically reduce health-harming air pollution in the spaces where our children live, learn, and play. Electric school buses also reduce emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gases, making them a smart investment in our children’s future.

Kids Clean Air Force represents!

The Meridian High School event marked the launch of EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, which will distribute $500 million this year to school districts in every state and territory for clean school buses. School districts can apply for this round of funding through August 20th, 2022. The EPA’s rebate program allows school districts to apply to receive funding to invest in electric buses with no up-front cost, making electric buses as accessible as possible in the communities that need them most.

Moms Clean Air Force Team members celebrating the new investment in electric school buses.

To learn more about Moms Clean Air Force’s work with electric school buses and find out how you can help your community climb aboard the electric school bus movement, visit: https://www.momscleanairforce.org/electric-school-buses/

