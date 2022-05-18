Oat reference genome: Insights into a uniquely healthy cereal crop

Cultivated oat (Avena sativa L.) is an old crop thought to have been domesticated over 3,000 years ago, while growing as a weed in wheat and barley fields. Oat has a low carbon footprint, substantial health benefits and the potential to replace animal-based food products. However, lack of genome resources has prevented the application modern methods of plant breeding. An international research team now presents a high-quality reference genome of A. sativa and its most closely related wild relatives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220518113829.htm