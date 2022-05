Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 22:25 Hits: 5

The world is not ready for an age in which environmental degradation meets increased armed conflict, suggests a new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sipri-from-climate-to-war-world-entering-a-critical-era/a-61889617?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss