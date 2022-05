Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 16:57 Hits: 2

A new examination of the way different tissues read information from genes has discovered that the brain and testes appear to be extraordinarily open to the use of rare codons to produce a given protein. Testes of both fruit flies and humans seem to be enriched in protein products of these rarely-used pieces of genetic code, suggesting another layer of control in the genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220519125749.htm