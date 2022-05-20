The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Snake trade in Indonesia is not sustainable enough -- but it could be

A substantial part of the trade in blood pythons in Indonesia is illegal and underreported, a new study has found. The study found no convincing evidence that the harvest of blood pythons in the area is sustainable. Even though the harvest and trade of the species are regulated by a quota system, misdeclared, underreported and illegal trade remain a serious challenge to its sustainable exploitation.

