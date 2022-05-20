Snake trade in Indonesia is not sustainable enough -- but it could be

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 11:31 Hits: 0

A substantial part of the trade in blood pythons in Indonesia is illegal and underreported, a new study has found. The study found no convincing evidence that the harvest of blood pythons in the area is sustainable. Even though the harvest and trade of the species are regulated by a quota system, misdeclared, underreported and illegal trade remain a serious challenge to its sustainable exploitation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220520073146.htm