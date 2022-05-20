The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate change likely to reduce the amount of sleep that people get per year

Most research looking at the impact of climate change on human life has focused on how extreme weather events affect economic and societal health outcomes on a broad scale. Yet climate change may also have a strong influence on fundamental daily human activities -- including a host of behavioral, psychological, and physiological outcomes that are essential to wellbeing. Investigators now report that increasing ambient temperatures negatively impact human sleep around the globe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220520132837.htm

