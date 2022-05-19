New strategies to save rice, the world's most indispensable grain

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022

Plants — they’re just like us, with unique techniques for handling stress. To save one of the most important crops on Earth from extreme climate swings, scientists are mapping out plants’ own stress-busting strategies. Biologists have learned what happens to the roots of rice plants when they're confronted with two types of stressful scenarios: too much water, or too little. These observations form the basis of new protective strategies.

