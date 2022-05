Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 12:11 Hits: 2

Global biodiversity assessments require the collection of data on changes in plant biodiversity on an ongoing basis. Researchers have now shown that plant communities can be reliably monitored using imaging spectroscopy, which in the future will be possible via satellite. This paves the way for near real-time global biodiversity monitoring.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220519081104.htm