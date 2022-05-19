The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How a cognitive bias is blocking the rise of electric cars

Category: Environment Hits: 2

What are the barriers to the adoption of electric cars? Although the main financial and technological obstacles have been removed, their market share still needs to increase. In a recent study, a team investigated the cognitive factors that still dissuade many people from switching to electric cars. They found that car owners systematically underestimate the capacity of electric driving ranges to meet their daily needs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220519125638.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version