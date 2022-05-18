The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Oat reference genome: Insights into a uniquely healthy cereal crop

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Cultivated oat (Avena sativa L.) is an old crop thought to have been domesticated over 3,000 years ago, while growing as a weed in wheat and barley fields. Oat has a low carbon footprint, substantial health benefits and the potential to replace animal-based food products. However, lack of genome resources has prevented the application modern methods of plant breeding. An international research team now presents a high-quality reference genome of A. sativa and its most closely related wild relatives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220518113829.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version