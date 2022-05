Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 17:07 Hits: 3

Declining native species could be planted in urban green spaces. Researchers now describe how to use this great potential for species protection. They recommend practical conservation gardening methods in a bid to restructure the horticultural industry and reverse plant species declines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220518130719.htm