Brain capital: A new investment approach for late-life well-being

Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Within many societies and cultures around the world, older adults are too often undervalued and underappreciated, according to a new article. This exacerbates many key challenges that older adults may face. It also undermines the many positive aspects of late life that are of value at both an individual and societal level. In the article, 'Investing in Late-Life Brain Capital,' a global team of experts propose a new approach to elevate health and well-being by optimizing late-life brain capital.

