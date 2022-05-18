ASK MOM DETECTIVE: What is the Safest Sunscreen?

Category: Environment Hits: 3
Written by Amy Ziff
QUESTION from Nancy in Acworth, Georgia: What sunscreen is safe?
MOM DETECTIVE ANSWER: Which sunscreen is safe – or best – is an excellent and complicated question, Nancy!
We know there are harmful rays emitted from the sun. The most damaging to our skin are, UVA (think A for aging) and UVB (think B for burning). They both play a role in causing skin cancers. Doctors also tell us that sun exposure to ensure natural vitamin D production is needed for healthy bones, serotonin and more.
Selecting a safe sunscreen is one of the ways to protect skin from the damaging rays, while enjoying the time outdoors, in nature, and getting sun-kissed without having to worry. But selecting a sunscreen is complicated because constant exposure to sunscreen chemicals raises concerns of toxicity.
Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide
Zinc oxide is a common ingredient in many sunscreens. Zinc oxide is generally considered safe and non-toxic if it is non-nanoparticle sized and bound in the sunscreen solution. The European Union defines nanomaterials as between 1 and 100 nanometers (nm), which is a useful measurement. Unfortunately, not all companies measure nanoscale in the same way. At MADE SAFE we require two different methods of testing to ensure particle sizes are accurately sized.
If zinc oxide is non-nano, it is preferable to other chemical sunscreen ingredients, as it is considered safe for humans and the environment. One useful thing about zinc oxide is that it offers broad spectrum protection for the skin, as it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. (You’ll want to remember to always look for “broad spectrum” protection because SPF is only a measure of UVB protection.)
Often, when you see zinc oxide on the label, titanium dioxide will also be included on the ingredients list. Titanium dioxide is a naturally-occurring mineral found in the Earth’s crust. It is a UV absorber that soaks up UV rays instead of reflecting them. (This matters as a way of contrasting that the majority of chemical sunscreens are UV reflectors.) Titanium dioxide absorbs UVB rays and some UVA rays. Although, it may not provide full UVA protection. Overall, titanium dioxide bound in sunscreen is also considered safe for people and the planet.
Other chemical ingredients in sunscreen:
Now that we know about the most common natural sunscreen ingredients, let’s consider some of the other chemical ingredients designed to protect skin from the sun’s rays.
So, what’s the safest sunscreen?
If you’re still confused, I suggest searching out non-nano sunscreens from natural minerals that offer “broad spectrum” protection without fragrance. Use them while also considering taking other sun precautions from avoiding regular exposure to the sun’s most powerful rays between 10am – 2pm and wearing sun protective clothing. When using sunscreen, remember to reapply according to the manufacturer’s guidelines, as many sunscreens only offer protection for a specific amount of time.
