ASK MOM DETECTIVE: What is the Safest Sunscreen?

Written by Amy Ziff

QUESTION from Nancy in Acworth, Georgia: What sunscreen is safe?

MOM DETECTIVE ANSWER: Which sunscreen is safe – or best – is an excellent and complicated question, Nancy!

We know there are harmful rays emitted from the sun. The most damaging to our skin are, UVA (think A for aging) and UVB (think B for burning). They both play a role in causing skin cancers. Doctors also tell us that sun exposure to ensure natural vitamin D production is needed for healthy bones, serotonin and more.

Selecting a safe sunscreen is one of the ways to protect skin from the damaging rays, while enjoying the time outdoors, in nature, and getting sun-kissed without having to worry. But selecting a sunscreen is complicated because constant exposure to sunscreen chemicals raises concerns of toxicity.

Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide

Zinc oxide is a common ingredient in many sunscreens. Zinc oxide is generally considered safe and non-toxic if it is non-nanoparticle sized and bound in the sunscreen solution. The European Union defines nanomaterials as between 1 and 100 nanometers (nm), which is a useful measurement. Unfortunately, not all companies measure nanoscale in the same way. At MADE SAFE we require two different methods of testing to ensure particle sizes are accurately sized.

If zinc oxide is non-nano, it is preferable to other chemical sunscreen ingredients, as it is considered safe for humans and the environment. One useful thing about zinc oxide is that it offers broad spectrum protection for the skin, as it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. (You’ll want to remember to always look for “broad spectrum” protection because SPF is only a measure of UVB protection.)

Often, when you see zinc oxide on the label, titanium dioxide will also be included on the ingredients list. Titanium dioxide is a naturally-occurring mineral found in the Earth’s crust. It is a UV absorber that soaks up UV rays instead of reflecting them. (This matters as a way of contrasting that the majority of chemical sunscreens are UV reflectors.) Titanium dioxide absorbs UVB rays and some UVA rays. Although, it may not provide full UVA protection. Overall, titanium dioxide bound in sunscreen is also considered safe for people and the planet.

Other chemical ingredients in sunscreen:

Now that we know about the most common natural sunscreen ingredients, let’s consider some of the other chemical ingredients designed to protect skin from the sun’s rays.

Avobenzone, a common sunscreen that is widely found not to be photostable. This means it’s not stable when exposed to sun. If avobenzone is used in formulation without a stabilizing ingredient, the avobenzone becomes ineffective. Additionally, the breakdown of avobenzone is problematic. It can cause the generation of free radicals. Free radicals on the skin can lead to oxidative damage and lipid peroxidation, and overall damage to the cell. This breakdown is where a potential link to cancer.

Homosalate which is used to protect from UVB rays is a chemical linked to hormone disruption and chemical interference within normal hormonal function. It may also enhance the absorption of pesticides, like bug sprays, as well as increasing the penetration of other potentially harmful) ingredients found within the formulation.

Octinoxate also protects from UVB rays and may be found under the name OMC, methoxy-cinnamate or ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate on the packaging list. It is linked to reproductive toxicity and endocrine disruption. Researchers have detected octinoxate in breast milk, urine, and blood. This sunscreen chemical is harmful to aquatic life and coral reefs. Because of its impacts, it was banned by the state of Hawaii in 2018.

Oxybenzone, perhaps one of the most common chemical sunscreen ingredients, is also linked to endocrine disruption and to organ system toxicity, contact allergies, and also photoallergies. Oxybenzone is harmful to aquatic life, especially coral reefs. In 2018, Hawaii also banned it to protect coral reefs.

Fragrance, scent or parfum are used widely in sunscreen products. But these chemical catch-all ingredients are a back-door for hundreds of other ingredients to be included in a formulation escaping the requirement of labelling and scrutiny. Skip these and select natural ingredients instead.

So, what’s the safest sunscreen?

If you’re still confused, I suggest searching out non-nano sunscreens from natural minerals that offer “broad spectrum” protection without fragrance. Use them while also considering taking other sun precautions from avoiding regular exposure to the sun’s most powerful rays between 10am – 2pm and wearing sun protective clothing. When using sunscreen, remember to reapply according to the manufacturer’s guidelines, as many sunscreens only offer protection for a specific amount of time.

