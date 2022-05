Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022

A new study has revealed that a large, complex molecule, called lipopolysaccharide, produced by bacteria is responsible for inducing larval marine tubeworms, Hydroides elegans, to settle to the seafloor and begin the complex processes of metamorphosis.

