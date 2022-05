Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 May 2022

Eliminating air pollution emissions from energy-related activities in the United States would prevent more than 50,000 premature deaths each year and provide more than $600 billion in benefits each year from avoided illness and death, according to a new study.

