Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 16:19 Hits: 0

Terrestrial laser scanning data show that trees move their branches in a diurnal pattern, settling down for the night -- as if falling asleep. Changes in the water status of leaves and branches causes branches to move downward at night, up to 20 cm depending on the tree species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220512121934.htm