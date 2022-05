Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 18:43 Hits: 1

A new study finds that tree growth does not seem to be generally limited by photosynthesis but rather by cell growth. This suggests that we need to rethink the way we forecast forest growth in a changing climate, and that forests in the future may not be able to absorb as much carbon from the atmosphere as we thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220512144348.htm