Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 20:41 Hits: 1

A new study reveals that in U.S. cities over a several-year period, natural gas pipeline leaks were more prevalent in neighborhoods with low-income or majority non-white populations than those with high income or predominately white populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220512164115.htm