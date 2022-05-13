The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Not all is rosy for the pink pigeon

Category: Environment Hits: 1

The authors of a major study on the once critically endangered pink pigeon say boosting the species' numbers is not enough to save it from extinction in the future. Despite the population increase, the team's analysis shows the pink pigeon has a high genetic load of bad mutations, which puts it at considerable risk of extinction in the wild within 100 years without continued conservation actions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220512210522.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version