Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 15:32 Hits: 1

Researchers have identified how the brain triages emotions during dream sleep to consolidate the storage of positive emotions while dampening the consolidation of negative ones. The work expands the importance of sleep in mental health and opens new ways of therapeutic strategies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220513113237.htm