'Growing end' of inflammation discovered

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 18:20 Hits: 1

Redness, swelling, pain -- these are signs of inflammation. It serves to protect the body from pathogens or foreign substances. Researchers were able to show that inflammatory reactions of an important sensor protein proceed in a specific spatial direction. This finding has the potential to conceivably stop inflammation at the 'growing end', and thus bring chronic inflammatory diseases to a halt.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220513142048.htm