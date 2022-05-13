The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Growing end' of inflammation discovered

Redness, swelling, pain -- these are signs of inflammation. It serves to protect the body from pathogens or foreign substances. Researchers were able to show that inflammatory reactions of an important sensor protein proceed in a specific spatial direction. This finding has the potential to conceivably stop inflammation at the 'growing end', and thus bring chronic inflammatory diseases to a halt.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220513142048.htm

