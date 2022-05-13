The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Algae reveal clues about climate changes over millions of years

Organisms adjust their cell walls according to environmental conditions such as temperature. Some adaptations involve changes in lipids which may still be preserved long after the rest of the organisms has been degraded. Researchers have studied a specific group of lipids called long chain diols which are found in sea sediments all over the world, and which can be preserved for millions of years.

