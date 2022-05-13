Rigid waterproof coating for paper aims to reduce our dependence on plastic

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 May 2022

For our sake and the environment, there is a considerable amount of research into the reduction of plastic for many and various applications. Researchers have now found a way to imbue relatively sustainable paper materials with some of the useful properties of plastic. This can be done easily, cost effectively, and efficiently. A coating called Choetsu not only waterproofs paper, but also maintains its flexibility and degrades safely as well.

