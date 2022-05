Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 15:00 Hits: 2

The seedlings sprouted in the regolith scooped up in the 1960s and ’70s, but astronauts won’t be harvesting lunar spuds anytime soon.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/researchers-grew-tiny-plants-in-moon-dirt-collected-decades-ago