NRDC Statement on Governor Newsom’s May Budget Revision

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced his May revision to the 2022-2023 budget proposal today. The proposal now goes before the legislature which must approve a final 2022-2023 California budget by June 15.

The following is a reaction from Victoria Rome, Director of California Government Affairs for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“California is fortunate to have resources to support those who are struggling most right now and to help build community resilience as we grapple with the effects of a changing climate. Governor Newsom’s budget revision, which includes a record $47.1 billion to address climate change, justly invests in diversifying our energy mix and fast-tracking clean energy development to reduce pollution and create jobs.

“This proposal supports people who are bearing disproportionate impacts from the pandemic, income inequality, and pollution. Governor Newsom and the Legislature must now work together to ensure that inflation relief makes a difference for those who need it, and those aren’t only people who own cars.”

