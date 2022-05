Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Scientists describe a process for converting non-neuronal cells into functioning neurons able to take up residence in the brain, send out their fibrous branches across neural tissue, form synapses, dispense dopamine and restore capacities undermined by Parkinson's destruction of dopaminergic cells.

