Published on Monday, 09 May 2022

Access to newer supermarkets that offer fresh foods in some of New York City's poorest neighborhoods was linked to a 1% decline in obesity rates among public school students living nearby, a new study shows. The modernized markets were also tied to reductions of between 4% and 10% in the average student BMI-z score, a measure of body weight based on height for each age group by gender.

