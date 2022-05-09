These bats deter predators by buzzing like hornets

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 15:20 Hits: 1

In Batesian mimicry, a harmless species imitates a more dangerous one in an evolutionary 'ruse' that affords the mimic protection from would-be predators. Now, researchers have discovered the first case of acoustic Batesian mimicry in mammals and one of very few documented in any species: greater mouse-eared bats imitate the buzzing sound of a stinging insect to discourage predatory owls from eating them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220509112030.htm