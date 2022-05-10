At home, do-it-yourself fluid mechanics

Articles

Environment

Scientists describe their work on an at-home study of rheology, which is used to study the way non-Newtonian liquids or semisolid substances flow. The projects assigned to students had two parts: gathering qualitative visual evidence of rheological properties and taking quantitative measurements. The students checked for four behaviors -- shear thinning viscosity, viscoelasticity, shear normal stress difference, and extensional viscosity -- and even without access to laboratory rheometers, they developed creative and unique ways to carry out their measurements.

