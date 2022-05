Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 20:34 Hits: 3

Computational detective work by physicists has confirmed cerium zirconium pyrochlore is a 3D quantum spin liquid, a solid material in which quantum entanglement and the geometric arrangement of atoms cause electrons to fluctuate between quantum magnetic states no matter how cold they become.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220510163409.htm