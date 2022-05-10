Novel tool targeting unusual RNA structures for potential therapeutic applications

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Ribonucleic acids (RNAs), which decode the genetic code stored in DNA and produce proteins, fold into diverse structures to govern fundamental biological processes in all life forms, including humans. Targeting disease-associated RNA structures with drug-like small molecules has been one of the gold standards for developing RNA-targeting drugs in the scientific field. Recently, a research team has developed a new type of RNA structure targeting tool to specifically recognize unusual four-strand RNA structures, which are associated with diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders.

