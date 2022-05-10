The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Novel tool targeting unusual RNA structures for potential therapeutic applications

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Ribonucleic acids (RNAs), which decode the genetic code stored in DNA and produce proteins, fold into diverse structures to govern fundamental biological processes in all life forms, including humans. Targeting disease-associated RNA structures with drug-like small molecules has been one of the gold standards for developing RNA-targeting drugs in the scientific field. Recently, a research team has developed a new type of RNA structure targeting tool to specifically recognize unusual four-strand RNA structures, which are associated with diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220510102914.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version