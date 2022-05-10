Micro- and nanoplastic from the atmosphere is polluting the ocean

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 14:29 Hits: 1

According to estimates, by 2040 the level of plastic pollution could reach 80 million metric tons per year. Plastic particles have now been detected in virtually all spheres of the environment, e.g. in water bodies, the soil and the air. Via ocean currents and rivers, the tiny plastic particles can even reach the Arctic, Antarctic or ocean depths. A new overview study has now shown that wind, too, can transport these particles great distances -- and much faster than water can: in the atmosphere, they can travel from their point of origin to the most remote corners of the planet in a matter of days.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220510102934.htm