Congress Must Enact Biden's Clean Energy Incentives Now for Jobs, Energy Security

WASHINGTON (May 10, 2022) – In remarks today, President Biden called on Congress to take a number of important actions to promote clean energy and building energy independence.

Following is a statement from John Bowman, managing director of Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The best way to disempower the Russian war machine and create durable energy security here at home is to speed the shift to 100 percent clean energy, while getting off the fossil fuels funding Russia's brutal assault on the people of Ukraine. This is a leadership moment for Congress and the president. Congress must act immediately to enact the historic clean energy and climate investments the president proposed and is fighting for. These critical clean energy investments will lower peoples' energy costs, create good-paying jobs, address the climate crisis and promote real energy independence. That's how we best avoid endless cycles of chaos, suffering and war."

More information at https://www.nrdc.org/sites/default/files/clean-energy-strengthen-us-security-bolster-allies-fs.pdf and https://www.nrdc.org/experts/john-bowman/clean-energy-key-real-energy-independence

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at NRDC.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​