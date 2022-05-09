Hidden distortions trigger promising thermoelectric property

Articles

A study describes a new mechanism for lowering thermal conductivity to aid the search for materials that convert heat to electricity or electricity to heat. Scientists describe the previously hidden sub-nanoscale origins of exceptional thermoelectric properties in silver gallium telluride. The discovery reveals a quantum mechanical twist on what drives the emergence of these properties -- and opens up a completely new direction for searching for new high-performance thermoelectrics.

